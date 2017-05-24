Helping Your Kids Discover Jesus

When Tammy and I got married over 26 years ago, we looked forward to raising children who love Jesus. By the grace of God, we have witnessed the work of the Holy Spirit leading our two daughters and two sons to love, trust, and follow Jesus. The oldest is 24 and the youngest is 19, and each one of them has a personal relationship with the Lord.

I suspect that most Christian parents would have a few suggestions for anyone just beginning the journey of parenthood. After all, every Christian parent has a variety of life lessons from which to glean rich insights. Whenever parents walk "in the Spirit," (Gal. 5:16) it benefits the family. And whenever parents walk "in the flesh," (Gal. 5:13) it hurts the family.

Thankfully, the grace of God makes up much ground for believers when we fall short of the mark. Truly God is "rich in mercy" because of "the great love He has for us." (Eph. 2:4)

