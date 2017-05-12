Here Are the Current and Upcoming 'Micro-Holidays' for 'World of Warcraft' Players

Blizzard Entertainment has laid down several limited-time themed events — with one that is currently happening while several others are slated to go live in the coming months.

Blizzard EntertainmentPromotional image for "World of Warcraft's" micro-holiday called Spring Balloon Festival.

Earlier this year, developers launched "micro-holidays" for the acclaimed massively multiplayer online role-playing game "World of Warcraft." Since January, there have already been five events that went live.

Meanwhile, another one started last Wednesday and will conclude on May 12 called the Spring Balloon Festival. The said micro-holiday has mainly let several characters tour around the world of Azeroth while riding a hot air balloon, which explains the event's name.

Blizzard Entertainment adds, "You'll enjoy their commentary and interact with other citizens as you take in the scenery."

Meanwhile, later this month on May 27, players of the MMORPG will celebrate the Glowcap Festival where rare mushrooms can be collected around Sporeggar, which is located in Zangarmarsh. Aside from gathering harmless fungi, players are also encouraged to help the Sporeggar locals in healing Fshoo. By doing so, players will get a positive reputation among the people there.

From June 6 to 8, Blizzard Entertainment will bring in the Thousand Boat Bash. This event will bring players to the place called Thousand Needles "where the biggest bash on boats can be found."

And on July 31, players are invited to travel through a portal to reach their local watering hole where they can join the Tavern Crawl for the micro-holiday dubbed as Kirin Tor Tavern Crawl.

These and the events that have commenced since January are the only ones that have yet been announced by Blizzard Entertainment. However, the developer promised that a patch is in the pipeline and it contains more limited-time themed events for "World of Warcraft" players.

On other "World of Warcraft" news, reports have it that Blizzard Entertainment recently cancelled some players' accounts by accident in line with their campaign to disable some profile linked to seller agencies.

A seller agency uses "World of Warcraft" accounts to sell in-game items in exchange for real money. Unfortunately, several players — who are in no way related to a seller agency — complained that their accounts have been cancelled as well.

A "World of Warcraft" community manager named Ornyx reported that Blizzard Entertainment carried out an investigation after receiving reports about the matter. They later on found out that there were "some players caught in this action who should not have been hit with a permanent account closure."

Ornyx then added, "We'd like to make it clear that we have fully identified the error that caused this issue to occur, and can be confident in saying that future actions do not make the same mistake."