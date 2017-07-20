'Here Comes the Three Angels' Anime Spoilers: Three Elementary School Girls Aim to Break Into Music Scene in New Japanese Animated Series

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese musical anime series “Tenshi no 3P!” or “Here Comes the Three Angels.”

A mutual love for music bonds a reclusive boy with three musically gifted elementary girls in this new Japanese musical anime series "Tenshi no 3P! (Angel's 3Piece!)" or "Here Comes the Three Angels."

There is nothing more that Kyou Nukui wants than to spend his days composing songs and publishing them online under the username HibikiP. He's in high school, but he no longer wants to go to school. Instead, he'd much rather lock himself inside his room and create his own Vocaloid music.

But this routine will soon be challenged when he receives a message from an anonymous sender, requesting to meet with him at the park. He initially thinks he will be meeting with a middle-aged man with the same interest in music as he does. But what he does see when he finally gets to the park both surprises and amuses him.

As it turns out, the message has been sent by a trio of orphaned elementary school girls, who have just entered fifth grade. There's the crybaby Jun, the sleepyhead Kuu, and the strong-willed Zomi. These girls would like to form a band and break into music with Kyou's help.

But even though he is impressed by their music skills, Kyou still feels an initial hesitation. Will he eventually decide to share his own brand of music in order to help these girls reach their dreams?

The series is based on the Japanese light novel series of the same name written by Sagu Aoyama and illustrated by Tinkle. ASCII Media Works has already published eight volumes of the light novel since 2012 and has also produced two manga adaptations since.

Project 9 is producing the anime adaptation, which will run for 12 episodes. Shinsuke Yanagi is directing, while Gou Zappa takes care of the episode scripts. Akito Matsuda is also on board to compose the music.

"Here Comes the Three Angels" airs on Mondays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Other scheduling information and online resources are available on the series' official site.

Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.