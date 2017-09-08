'Here Comes the Three Angels' Episode 10 Spoilers: Vacation's Over and Someone's Going on a Date?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese musical anime series “Tenshi no 3P!” or “Here Comes the Three Angels.”

Kyou and the Lien de Famille's vacation at Soryu Island ended on a good note despite the lies and misunderstandings that came along the way. What new challenge awaits the crew on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Here Comes the Three Angels"?

This week's episode revealed the mystery behind the real Kiriyume, who turned out to be a priestess confined to the island by an age-old tradition.

As the tradition states, until Kiriyume marries and has a child of her own, she is not allowed to leave the island or show herself to an outsider. When the rain forced Kiriyume out from the shrine and she accidentally encountered Kyou, she decided to end their connection as musician and artist right then and there.

But the entire plan turned out to have been concocted by Kiriyume's mother, Sayuri, who was the previous priestess. In hopes of somehow breaking the tradition and letting her daughter have the freedom she never had. Sayuri thought of inviting Kyou and the Lien de Famille to perform for the people in the island.

And it seems that Kyou and the girls were able to do what they came there for, as proven by Kiriyume's new artwork, in which the girl in the mural was now smiling.

The next episode is curiously titled, "Totally a Date," and seems to be hinting at some development in Kyou and Sakura's relationship. Will the two of them be able to enjoy their time together without the three girls of Lien de Famille deliberately causing trouble? Or could the title be referring to an entirely different couple?

It will also be interesting to see how Kiriyume's relationship with Kyou and the girls will continue to grow in the upcoming episodes.

"Here Comes the Three Angels" airs on Mondays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.