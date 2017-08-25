'Here Comes the Three Angels' Episode 8 Spoilers: Lien de Famille to Experience Worst Downfall in Soryu Island?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese musical anime series “Tenshi no 3P!” or “Here Comes the Three Angels.”

Are the girls of Lien de Famille about to have the worst vacation of their lives at Soryu Island? It seems like they would, what with Yuzuha, a.k.a. Kriyume, plotting to take them down on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Here Comes the Three Angels."

When Kyo and the members of the Lien de Famille band received an invitation to hold a concert at a resort island, it brought both anxiety and excitement to the whole team. However, they eventually decided to take the invitation and were soon off to Soryu Island to meet Kiriyume in person.

Kiriyume, whose real name is Yuzuha, seemed like a nice and very accommodating host. However, this week's episode made no secret of the girl's true intention. She has always had feelings for Kyo and has also always been annoyed of the three girls on whom he's been focusing so much of his attention.

Yuzuha aims to lure the young girls with kindness, be close to them, then eventually take them down. Only then will she get all of Kyo's attention and affection to herself.

However, Kyo is a very diligent manager and is always willing to cater to his girls' every need. Then again, he also seems to be rather taken by Yuzuha's kindness and could, therefore, fall for the sneaky girl's plans as well. Will he be able to discover Yuzuha's true intentions before it's too late?

Although fans enjoyed watching Yuzuha's failed attempts at seducing Kyo, they also can't help feeling anxious for what Yuzuha could be planning next. Are Jun, Nozomi, and Sora about to experience a dark point in their young musical career?

"Here Comes the Three Angels" airs on Mondays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.