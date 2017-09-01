'Here Comes the Three Angels' Episode 9 Spoilers: Who Is the Real Kiriyume?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese musical anime series “Tenshi no 3P!” or “Here Comes the Three Angels.”

Yuzuha's plot against the girls of Lien de Famille has been exposed, but yet another secret is about to shake things up in even bigger ways on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Here Comes the Three Angels."

Things are getting more serious as Jun and the Lien de Famille crew's trip at Soryu Island continues. Yuzuha's ploys against Jun, Nozomi, and Sora was found out and subsequently exposed by Sakura.

Yuzuha invited Kyo and the girls to hold a concert at the island resort, but her true intention was to seduce Kyo. And in order get closer to the guy, she plotted to get close to the members of the Lien de Famille so that she could eventually get rid of them all at once and have Kyo all to herself.

But she may have gone a little overboard in this week's episode when a girl's life was seriously put in danger. Moreover, a huge storm approaches the island and, in doing so, revealed yet another one of Yuzuha's secrets.

At the end of this week's episode, another girl appeared while Yuzuha was desperately attempting to protect the mural on the stone. This girl apologized for lying to Kyo before claiming that she's the real Kiriyume.

How will this revelation affect the future episodes of the series? What was the reason behind Yuzuha pretending to be Kiriyume and even attempting to sabotage Lien de Famille? Can the girls' concert at the island resort push through following such shocking turn of events?

What new challenging experience will Jun, Nozomi, and Sora have to face on the next episode curiously titled "The Grade School Kids Might've Not Been Able to Save the Drowning God if They Hadn't Gotten There in Time"?

"Here Comes the Three Angels" airs on Mondays late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Tokyo MX. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available for selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.