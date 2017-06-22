Here's Why Demi Lovato Regrets Being a Child Star

Demi Lovato, who made her debut as a child actress in 2002's "Barney & Friends," is enjoying the time of her life. Though she starred on a variety of television series, it is her lead starring role in 2008's "Camp Rock" that frequently draws in the most attention.

Reuters/Mike SegarA photo of singer Demi Lovato performing.

However, Lovato recently wished she had waited a little longer before auditioning for roles. If she could do it over again, the singer-songwriter said she would not begin her acting career at such a young age, adding that it was a difficult transition from being a child star to transforming into a mainstream artist.

"You have to find your identity," PEOPLE quoted the 24-year-old star as saying during the 2017 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Monday, June 19. "For so long you've been molded into something and then you're expected to figure out who you are very fast in front of the entire world. It's definitely has been difficult, but it's been a learning experience. I am still figuring out who I am every day," Lovato added.

For now, Lovato is busy working on a new docuseries called "Demi Lovato: Simply Uncomplicated." The said docuseries, which will debut on YouTube later this year, will follow the "Give Your Heart a Break" singer's day-to-day life.

In the 78-second trailer, Lovato can be heard saying that life is a journey — some days, her life feels like a playground, while others a battlefield. She went ahead to say that her fans mean the world to her, and she considers them her closest friends and a part of her own family.

Lovato then said that she has left her plans for the future more open than they used to be. She explained, "If you asked me a year ago, I would have said within the next five years I would be married, starting a family. That all changed. I don't know what I want the next five years to look like. I'm still figuring that out."