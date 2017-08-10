'Heroes of the Storm' News: Devs Identify the Characters Who Can Help and Severely Harm Garrosh

Garrosh officially added to the game via the latest 'Heroes of the Storm' update

Battle Net Garrosh using Warlord's Challenge inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

Success inside "Heroes of the Storm" requires not just understanding a single character, but also figuring out how this individual works with and against the others in the game. And recently, developers provided helpful hints regarding that subject related to the newly added Garrosh.

Garrosh is a powerhouse inside the game, a character capable of taking plenty of damage and not falling in battle. This newest roster member also possesses some abilities that can slow down and even disable some opponents.

It is clear that Garrosh is one tough customer, but players can further emphasize his strengths by featuring him alongside certain heroes.

In a recent post on Battle Net, developers detailed three characters who can turn Garrosh into an even greater threat in combat.

The first of these heroes is Kael'thas, with developers pointing out that his high-damage spells can work exceptionally well with some of Garrosh's abilities.

Lucio can also be a valuable ally for Garrosh as the former can help the latter move around faster on the battlefield. A faster Garrosh is not going to be a pretty sight for any enemies he may encounter inside "Heroes of the Storm."

Malfurion can also be an ideal complement to Garrosh, thanks to the former's Entangling Roots skill.

Moving on now to the heroes who can give Garrosh trouble in battle, developers also identified three of them.

The first is Leoric, and developers noted that he may be one hero capable of standing toe-to-toe with Garrosh and emerging victorious.

Lunara can be a thorn in Garrosh's side as well, as she does not even need to approach him in order to deal plenty of damage.

Lastly, Garrosh users will not want to see Malthael in battle, as the latter may be able to pierce through the former's armor.

More news about Garrosh and any other characters who may be added to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available soon.