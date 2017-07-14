'Heroes of the Storm' News: Devs Reveal Even More Details About Recently Added Stukov

Heroes of the Storm official website Stukov using his Lurking Arm ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

A new update was released just recently for "Heroes of the Storm," and its most notable feature is the hero known as Stukov.

Stukov functions as a melee support hero in the game. He is someone who may struggle a bit if expected to stare down any foe and succeed, but he may also excel in situations where he can sit back and aid his allies in different ways.

Detailed previously by the developers, Stukov's abilities are designed to be helpful both offensively and defensively.

For instance, if Stukov and his allies are in need of healing while in the middle of charging at their opponents or perhaps defending themselves, then this hero can use the Healing Pathogen.

If an opponent is being chased down, Stukov can then use the Weighted Pustule or the Lurking Arm to make it even more difficult for them to escape.

Stukov's Hero Trait, which is known as the Bio-Kill Switch, is one that triggers all of his viruses so he can make life really difficult for his enemies.

Still, this latest "Heroes of the Storm" addition is not without his flaws.

In a recent post, developers shared which other characters in the game Stukov may have a hard time dealing with.

Artanis, Illidan and Zeratul were the ones that developers highlighted as characters that could give Stukov trouble as they can take advantage of his limited mobility.

Given that Stukov is a support hero, players are not advised to go at it alone with him anyway. Instead, developers noted that Stukov's abilities can work even better when he is joined by other heroes such as Cassia and Leoric.

As always, players will be best served to give Stukov a try themselves so that they can figure out how to get the most out of him and his abilities.

More news about other additions coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.