'Heroes of the Storm' News: Devs Reveal More About Malthael's Skills in Spotlight Video

The "Aspect of Death" Malthael is the newest addition to "Heroes of the Storm," and players who are curious to learn even more about this new character's abilities can now do so.

Malthael using his Tormented Souls ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

In order to give players a better idea of Malthael's true capabilities, developers recently released a new spotlight video that featured this powerful character in action.

First off, the video detailed just how important Malthael's Hero Trait known as the Reaper's Mark is. The Reaper's Mark can make enemies easier to spot and it can also bother enemies continuously, inflicting damage upon them for as long as they bear this deadly marking.

Two of Malthael's Primary Abilities – Soul Rip and Wraith Strike – also rely upon the presence of the Reaper's Mark. Soul Rip can deal damage to nearby enemies bearing the Reaper's Mark while also healing Malthael a bit, while the Wraith Strike can be used to catch and quickly attack an enemy with the Reaper's Mark who may be trying to escape.

Making Malthael even more difficult to deal with is that he can also use his Death Shroud ability to quickly hit enemies with the Reaper's Mark.

The first of Malthael's Heroic Abilities is known as Tormented Souls, and this too makes it easier for players to apply the Reaper's Mark on their enemies, while also giving the "Aspect of Death" a needed armor boost.

Lastly, Malthael can also use the Last Rites. And even though this no longer utilizes the Reaper's Mark, it is still deadly and more than capable of bringing down a tough opponent.

Players who already want to see what Malthael is capable of inside the game for themselves can try him out now as he was recently added to the Public Test Realm. Testing is expected to last until June 12, so players can probably count on Malthael being released in full not long after that.

More news about Malthael and "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available soon.