'Heroes of the Storm' News: Devs Thinking of Ways to Counteract Negative Effects Brought about by 'Leavers'

Battle Net New features designed to minimize the effects of 'leavers' may be added to 'Heroes of the Storm'

Multiplayer online battle arenas like "Heroes of the Storm" can foster real camaraderie among teammates, but they can also leave a bad taste in players' mouths if they have to deal too often with others who are only looking out for themselves.

Unfortunately, with a MOBA game, even just one teammate deciding to bail midway through a contest can be very damaging. Because of that, it is understandable that members of the community would like to have that issue addressed.

So, what are the developers planning to do about these so-called "leavers?"

Spotted recently by PVP Live, game director Alan Dabiri commented on the issue of "leavers."

Dabiri shared the sentiments held by many fans and players that "leavers" really can contribute to having a poor experience. Because of that, he and the other developers are now looking at different things that may be implemented to help in that regard.

Something Dabiri mentioned directly is "loss forgiveness," and he indicated that this is an option being discussed right now as a potential addition.

Some "Heroes of the Storm" players also commented on the possibility of the game getting a "loss forgiveness" feature.

"Drothvader" and "YoloBaggins" noted that "loss forgiveness" could come in really handy for situations wherein really bad AI-controlled characters or perhaps just players out to ruin the fun of others may be involved.

Another player, "DoomBringer," brought up an interesting point as well, noting that "loss forgiveness" has to be implemented carefully as it may produce an unintended side effect in the form of players pressuring their friends to leave a game when it looks like they will lose.

For now, it is still unclear if "loss forgiveness" will indeed be added, but it is clear that developers will have to be careful with it if they decide to have it in the game.

More news about "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the future.