'Heroes of the Storm' News: 'Diablo 3's' Malthael Will Become the Next Character Added

After serving as a more than worthy antagonist for many "Diablo 3" players, "The Angel of Death" Malthael is now turning his attention to the Nexus contained within "Heroes of the Storm."

Battle NetMalthael using his Tormented Souls ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

Regarded as an Assassin-type character inside the game, Malthael will be capable of dealing high amounts of damage quickly and efficiently.

In battle, Malthael will be able to use his Hero Trait as well as his different abilities to strike down those that stand in his way.

Beginning with his Hero Trait known as the Reaper's Mark, this can prove incredibly useful inside the game for tracking down enemies and having them cower in fear in the face of their seemingly imminent demise.

Malthael's Primary Abilities also involve the Reaper's Mark in some way, according to his Battle Net entry.

His first Primary Ability known as Death Shroud places the Reaper's Mark upon the enemies unfortunate enough to be hit by it. Malthael can also utilize the Soul Rip and this one can harm enemies with the Reaper's Mark significantly, while also healing this hero instantly. Malthael's third Primary Ability is the Wraith Strike and this one can be used to deal quick damage while also making sure that the target cannot escape the Reaper's Mark.

The "Heroes of the Storm" version of Malthael also possesses two Heroic Abilities.

The first of the two is Tormented Souls and this too further amplifies the effects of the Reaper's Mark. While enemies surrounding Malthael are hit with the Reaper's Mark, "The Angel of Death" himself will be gaining armor, making him tougher to vanquish on the battlefield.

Lastly, Malthael can give enemies their Last Rites. This devastating ability can inflict plenty of damage upon Malthael's opponents and they would be best served to avoid this as much as possible.

More news about Malthael and "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.