'Heroes of the Storm' News: Garrosh Hellscream Currently Playable in the Public Test Realm

Garrosh using Warlord's Challenge inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

Garrosh Hellscream is set to join the live version of "Heroes of the Storm" soon. But while players wait for that to happen, they can go ahead and see what he is capable of doing in the Public Test Realm.

Developers released the latest PTR patch just recently, and as expected, it contains Garrosh.

For players still unaware of what Garrosh can do, developers detailed his different abilities previously.

Garrosh is a remarkably durable character who can withstand amounts of damage that would topple many other heroes in the game.

Serving to make Garrosh even tougher is his Hero Trait known as Armor Up that provides additional points of armor for his missing health points. He even has the Bloodthirst ability that he can use not just to hurt his enemies but to also heal himself.

Still, players would be mistaken if they think that Garrosh is just a one-dimensional character, with durability serving as his only selling point.

His Groundbreaker ability can be used to damage multiple enemies, while Wrecking Ball and Decimate are suitable for slowing down and slaying opponents inside "Heroes of the Storm."

The last of Garrosh's abilities is known as the Warlord's Challenge, and once used, nearby enemies will be silenced and forced to attack him. This ability can come in really handy for when other allies on the field are in danger, as Garrosh may draw attention away from them.

Players still have a few days remaining to test Garrosh's abilities as he will remain in the PTR until Aug. 7. Should the testing go smoothly, players can expect him to be added to the live version of the game sooner rather than later.

Additional details regarding the fearsome Garrosh Hellscream and any other characters that may be joining "Heroes of the Storm's" roster should be made available soon.