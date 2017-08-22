'Heroes of the Storm' News: Kel'Thuzad Confirmed as the Newest Roster Member, Learn More About His Different Abilities

Battle Net Kel'Thuzad using his Frost Nova attack inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

The "Heroes of the Storm" roster is about to welcome one new member - one very cold and calculating new member.

Announced recently by the developers, Kel'Thuzad is now set to become the latest character to join the game's growing roster.

Kel'Thuzad is an assassin-type hero in the game. This means he is capable of dealing high amounts of damage very quickly, though he may not fare as well when he is on the receiving end of an attack.

The first high-damage ability Kel'Thuzad can use is Death and Decay. Upon using this ability, Kel'Thuzad will hurl an orb that will explode as soon as it hits an enemy, dealing 150 points of damage to the opponents in that area. A lingering effect of Decay will also continue to inflict damage upon the enemies hit by this attack.

Next up, the Archlich of Naxxramas also possesses the ability known as the Chains of Kel'Thuzad. Aside from dealing damage, the chains can also be used to stun enemies.

Kel'Thuzad can also unleash the Frost Nova upon his foes, and upon doing so, the unfortunate enemy on the receiving end of the attack will be hit with 212 points of damage. Enemies affected by the Frost Nova will be slowed down significantly as well.

Kel'Thuzad's Hero Trait, known as Master of the Cold Dark, is based on how well players use the Chains and the Frost Nova. If players are able to use those aforementioned abilities well enough, they can then receive additional spell power. The cooldown times for those may be reduced too.

The newest roster member has two more Heroic Abilities that "Heroes of the Storm" players should know about.

The first of these is Frost Blast, and this Heroic Ability is capable of taking out multiple enemies whenever it is used. Kel'Thuzad's last ability is Shadow Fissure, and casting this will lead to the creation of a crack in the ground that can explode and deal massive damage to enemies unfortunate enough to be standing in its path of destruction.

"Heroes of the Storm" players should be able to hear more about Kel'Thuzad, including when he may be officially added to the game, in the near future.