'Heroes of the Storm' News: Latest Open Beta Update Brings 'Overwatch's' Genji and Other Items

A new open beta update was recently released for "Heroes of the Storm" and this one brings some additions that "Overwatch" players will quickly recognize.

Battle NetGenji is the newest character added to 'Heroes of the Storm'

First off, players can now see what the katana-wielding Genji can do inside the game.

Genji possesses three basic abilities, including two that deal damage. The first of those abilities is Shuriken, and this is one that may be able to aid players who find themselves surrounded by enemies.

Genji's other offensive basic ability is the Swift Strike, and this move can inflict harm upon enemies unfortunate enough to be standing in this hero's way.

The other basic ability that Genji can use is Deflect, a move that can protect him just long enough to avoid critical damage.

This newly added character also has two heroic abilities that can be deployed in battle.

One of these heroic abilities is the Dragonblade, and when activated, Genji suddenly becomes even deadlier inside "Heroes of the Storm."

Genji can also use the X-Strike to damage enemies in a certain area.

Developers have also added new skins for Genji, along with several others that players can get for Auriel and Zarya, according to a recent Battle Net post.

Also new to the game is the Hanamura battleground.

The Hanamura battleground features three types of Mercenary Camps and players who are able to successfully capture one will be rewarded with a consumable power-up.

Hanamura also features a Mega Enforcer located at the very center of it. Players who manage to take the Mega Enforcer down will then be given a significant advantage in battle.

Players who will be trying out the Hanamura map also need to familiarize themselves further with Payloads, as handling these correctly will make it easier for them to win.

Additional details regarding Genji, Hanamura and the other notable features and changes coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.