'Heroes of the Storm' News: Learn About the Progression System Changes Included in Patch 2.0

Several new features are included in "Heroes of the Storm's" Patch 2.0, but for those players who routinely pour in plenty of hours into the game, none may be as significant as the ones that are changing the way the progression system works.

Battle NetChanges to player and Hero levels are featured inside 'Heroes of the Storm's' Patch 2.0

Beginning with the changes that affect player progression, arguably the biggest adjustment is one that no longer caps a player's level at 40.

In conjunction with that aforementioned change, players may also notice that progression badges now work differently. The badge will now become even more intricately designed for every 25 levels that a player earns. Furthermore, badges reset at each 100th level, but again, more designs will be added as players continue to make progress.

The way that a player's level is calculated has been tweaked as well, as it is now "the sum of all Hero levels earned beyond 1," according to the patch notes posted on Battle Net.

Speaking of Hero levels, changes for these are also included in Patch 2.0.

Similar to Player levels, the cap has also been changed, allowing Heroes to now grow past level 20.

"Heroes of the Storm" players should also find that it takes a bit longer now to gain those early Hero levels. The good news, though, is that developers have counterbalanced that aforementioned tweak by significantly cutting down on the amount of experience Heroes need to acquire later on, and that should prevent instances wherein players experience almost no progression even if they play fairly regularly.

There are plenty of other things for players to check out in Patch 2.0, including the new items, the user interface tweaks as well the numerous changes applied to the different Heroes and battlegrounds that are already available in the game.

More news about "Heroes of the Storm" and Patch 2.0 should be made available in the near future.