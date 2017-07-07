'Heroes of the Storm' News: Learn More About the New Features Included in the Latest PTR Patch

Battle Net 'Heroes of the Storm' players can check out Stukov's abilities right now via the PTR

"Heroes of the Storm" is on the verge of receiving more new items courtesy of an upcoming patch, but players will not have to wait until then to see what these additions are.

Similar to previously released patches, the newest one coming to Blizzard's MOBA is undergoing testing in the Public Test Realm, so players can have a look at its features right now.

The headline feature of this latest PTR patch is none other than the new hero Stukov.

Stukov is a support-type hero in the game, valued for his ability to provide assistance to allies in need whether that comes in the form of healing or through skills designed to make enemies more vulnerable during combat.

Of course, Stukov does more than just lend a helping hand as he can just as easily dish out the damage himself if the need arises.

The recently released PTR patch for "Heroes of the Storm" also contains several new skins for some of the game's characters.

The characters getting new skins are Auriel, Chromie, Diablo, Illidan, Johanna, Kerrigan, Li-Ming, Muradin, Rexxar, Tyrael, Xul and the aforementioned Stukov.

Players interested in seeing these additional skins can check out a recent article from PVP Live.

Developers have also updated some of the animations and effects included in the game.

As seen on the patch notes posted on the game's official website, the Battle Raptor and Epic Battle Raptor Mounts now feature new animations. The visual effects that show up for Xul have also been changed.

The PTR patch also includes a Disable Screen Shake setting and this comes into play whenever Forts and Keeps are destroyed during a game.

Players will be able to try out the features of the latest PTR patch until July 10 and these additions should also make their way into live version of "Heroes of the Storm" not long after that.