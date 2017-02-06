'Heroes of the Storm' News: Lucio Now Live in the PTR, More 'Overwatch' Heroes Rumored To Be Coming Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A new hero is now live inside "Heroes of the Storm's" Public Test Realm, and it's someone who "Overwatch" players likely know very well.

YouTube courtesy of Heroes of the StormLucio serves as a support character inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

After being revealed a few days ago, the lively Lucio is now present inside the PTR. Similar to how he works inside "Overwatch," Lucio will still be serving as support in his new role.

Players who haven't tried him out yet can check out the recently released trailer below to see him in action inside the game as he helps teammates.

More details about Lucio are also expected to be shared as soon as developers elaborate further on the changes made to the PTR.

Lucio is the third "Overwatch" hero added to "Heroes of the Storm," joining Tracer and Zarya, though it looks like there may be more characters from that game who will be coming in the future.

Over on Reddit, "ttak82" posted some interesting information that could be related to some new heroes that will soon be added to the game.

Citing a different post that has since been deleted, "ttak82's" post noted that three "Overwatch" heroes are apparently on their way to the game. One of the heroes named in the post is Lucio.

Notably, the post from "ttak82" went up last month, well before Lucio's reveal.

The other two "Overwatch" heroes mentioned in the post are D.Va and Junkrat. Release dates for the other two heroes are not known yet at this point and it's unclear if they will even be announced directly after Lucio.

Some fans who commented on the post were hopeful to hear that different "Overwatch" characters would get the nod, but given that developers have yet to confirm anything beyond Lucio, perhaps the rumored plans could still change.

More news about the new characters coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available soon.