'Heroes of the Storm' News: Lunar Festival Event Now Live, Features New Hero Skins And Mounts

It's time to celebrate once again inside "Heroes of the Storm," and players now have an opportunity to earn some interesting rewards as part of the currently ongoing Lunar Festival event.

First off, players will now be able to purchase some interesting items that should really help them get into that festive mood.

Being offered now are new skins for Li-Ming and Samuro. Li-Ming's new costume fits in very well with the theme of the ongoing event, while Samuro's Monkey King skin is pretty detailed and even comes with a tail.

A Nimbus Cloud Mount is also being offered for those players who want to get around in style.

The aforementioned items are included in the 2017 Lunar Festival Bundle for those interested in getting a deal.

Players who are planning to get only one of the character skins will have to wait a bit for them to be offered individually. The Monkey King Samuro skin is set to be made available on its own on Jan. 31, while the Lunar Li-Ming outfit will go on sale on Feb. 7, according to a recent post on Battle Net.

Players with a little extra gold to throw around can also buy the Golden Rooster Mount for 10,000 gold.

Also going live as part of "Heroes of the Storm's" Lunar Festival are new quests.

There's a daily quest that players can take on, which calls on them to finish the Rooster Race once and it will yield 200 gold as a reward. Players who are diligent when it comes to these Rooster Races and are able to finish 25 of them will be rewarded handsomely, with a Lunar Rooster Portrait and a Lunar Rooster Mount for their troubles.

The Lunar Festival event will wrap up on Feb. 14, according to the new patch notes posted by the developers.

More news about other upcoming additions coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available soon.