'Heroes of the Storm' News: More Details About Kel'Thuzad's Talents Revealed

Kel'Thuzad's Talents can make it easier to keep opponents in front of him

Battle Net Kel'Thuzad using one of his abilities inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

The Archlich of Naxxramas, better known as Kel'Thuzad, is coming soon to "Heroes of the Storm." And when he does, he will bring his devastating array of spells with him.

Kel'Thuzad is probably as close to a pure spell-caster as any that will be featured in the game, and developers are further emphasizing his strengths by arming him with Talents designed to ideally complement whatever he casts.

Developers recently revealed more about the Archlich's Talents in a new Hero Spotlight video.

The first of Kel'Thuzad's Talents is the Glacial Spike. The Glacial Spike can help him out in a few ways since he can use it to block opponents trying to escape, or when used with his primary ability known as Chains of Kel'Thuzad, the unfortunate hero that gets tangled up will be stunned.

Kel'Thuzad also possesses the Talent known as Death Chill, and this is one that should be used together with his Frost Blast. With Death Chill active, opponents who die from the Frost Blast will then produce blasts themselves, which can damage their surviving teammates.

His third Talent is the Damned Return. Using this Talent, Kel'Thuzad can summon a Shade to the battlefield that will also cast his Death and Decay ability.

Finally, this latest addition to "Heroes of the Storm's" roster also features the Phylactery of Kel'Thuzad Talent. What this Talent does is provide Kel'Thuzad with either a passive lifesteal ability or one that can be activated to immediately revive him should he fall in battle.

Developers also shared that Kel'Thuzad may be more effective on smaller maps, so players will want to keep that in mind as they attempt to tap into the Archlich's full potential.

Players can also learn more about Kel'Thuzad's other abilities like Frost Nova and Shadow Fissure via his hero page.

An exact date for when Kel'Thuzad will be added to "Heroes of the Storm" has not been announced yet, though it is expected to happen soon.