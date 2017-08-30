'Heroes of the Storm' News: Players Can Now Try Out Kel'Thuzad via the Public Test Realm

Battle Net Kel'Thuzad using his Frost Nova attack inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

"Heroes of the Storm" players now have the opportunity to see what Kel'Thuzad has to offer inside the game.

While the Archlich of Naxxramas has not been released just yet for the live version of the game, some players can already check out his different abilities thanks to the latest Public Test Realm patch.

Kel'Thuzad will remain in the PTR until Sept. 4, so players still have some time to see just how devastating his abilities can be while they wait for his official release.

In addition to making the newest member of the game's roster available for playtesting, developers also previously detailed Kel'Thuzad's numerous abilities in his very own hero page.

The Archlich has three different Primary Abilities that are all designed to make opponents miserable, though two make the suffering short, while the other prolongs it.

The first of the Primary Abilities is Frost Nova, a move designed to inflict plenty of damage and also slow down targets who somehow manage to survive it. The other hard-hitting move is the Chains of Kel'Thuzad, and this is one that stuns and damages opponents.

For some, getting hit with Frost Nova or the Chains may be preferable to suffering from Death and Decay, a move Kel'Thuzad uses to weaken opponents over a set amount of time.

Kel'Thuzad's Heroic Abilities showcase his destructive powers even further inside "Heroes of the Storm."

Frost Blast is the more damaging, evolved form of Frost Nova, a move capable of wiping out multiple opponents in one fell swoop.

The last of Kel'Thuzad's abilities is Shadow Fissure, and after just a momentary pause, this move unleashes pure devastation upon the opponents unfortunate enough to be within range of it.

Kel'Thuzad is a highly capable damage-dealer inside "Heroes of the Storm," and players can now utilize his powers in the PTR.