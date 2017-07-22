'Heroes of the Storm' News: Recently Announced Hero Garrosh Hellscream May Be Made Available for Testing on July 31

Twitter courtesy of Heroes of the Storm Garrosh Hellscream is set to be the newest character to join 'Heroes of the Storm'

Another new character is set to join "Heroes of the Storm," and this time around, it will be none other than Garrosh Hellscream.

After releasing some teasers beforehand, developers finally confirmed over on Twitter that Garrosh was the next character to be introduced.

Furthermore, some lucky fans may be able to try out Garrosh as soon as next week at ChinaJoy. For the players who will not be able to see what Garrosh has to offer next week, the good news is that they will not have to wait that long to get their turn.

According to the developers, they are "currently targeting the week of July 31" for Garrosh to go live inside the Public Test Realm.

Unfortunately, developers have yet to release any details regarding what kinds of abilities Garrosh will have in "Heroes of the Storm," so they will have to stay tuned for those.

Garrosh Hellscream is likely no stranger to long-time Blizzard fans, particularly those who have poured hours into "World of Warcraft."

Garrosh is known for his cruelty as well as his hatred for Alliance, according to the WoW Wiki. He is an enormous individual, and with axe in hand, it is easy to see how he can use that to quickly carve a path of destruction through all those that oppose him. It is easy to see how his brute strength can translate well to the new role he will have once he gets added to a different game.

There is more to Garrosh than just his strength, however, as his connection to the dark powers has only turned him to an even more formidable combatant.

It is still unclear when Garrosh will be added to the live game, though players should hear more about after the testing.

More news about "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available soon.