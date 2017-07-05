'Heroes of the Storm' News: Recently Introduced Stukov's Primary and Heroic Abilities Detailed

Battle Net Stukov using the Massive Shove ability inside 'Heroes of the Storm'

Alexei Stukov, the vice admiral who turned into an infested soldier that gamers may recognize from "StarCraft," is now inside "Heroes of the Storm" and is ready to show off his fighting skills in a new environment.

It will be the infested version of Stukov that players will get to use and his abilities reflect that.

First off, Stukov possesses the Hero Trait known as the Bio-Kill Switch. The Bio-Kill Switch will allow Stukov to activate all his viruses, and as players will learn, these can have significant impacts on allies and enemies.

Similar to other members of the game's roster, Stukov possesses three different Primary Abilities, the first of which is known as the Healing Pathogen. The Healing Pathogen is used to restore the HP of friendly Heroes and it can spread too, so numerous allies can benefit from it.

Stukov's two other Primary Abilities are more focused on dealing damage.

With the Weighted Pustule, Stukov can slow down and deal damage to opponents over a brief period of time. Stukov can also use the Lurking Arm in "Heroes of the Storm" and this damages opponents in a target area and they are silenced as well.

The newest member of the roster also has two Heroic Abilities.

The Flailing Swipe features Stukov waving his monstrous arm around and enemies unfortunate enough to be standing in its way will be damaged significantly.

Finally, Stukov also features the Massive Shove ability and it pushes enemies back while taking points off of their health. Stukov also gains bonus armor while using the Massive Shove.

Players curious to see how Stukov functions inside the game can already check him out in the Public Test Realm and they can do this until July 10.

Stukov may be released in full not long after that.

More news about Stukov and other additions coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.