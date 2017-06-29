'Heroes of the Storm' News: Stukov Will Be the Next Hero Added to the Game's Roster

It is time once again for a new character to join "Heroes of the Storm's" roster, and developers have just confirmed who will be the latest addition.

Twitter courtesy of Heroes of the StormStukov will be added to 'Heroes of the Storm' in the near future

Developers revealed over on Twitter that the next character expected to be added is Stukov.

If that name rings a bell, that is likely because players recognize it as the one that belongs to Stukov from the "StarCraft" games.

Stukov is actually none other than vice admiral Alexei Stukov, a prominent figure in the "StarCraft" games who started out as a human but eventually became a member of the Zerg forces.

Stukov largely appeared as a non-player character in those "StarCraft" games, so players may not have gotten their fill of using him in combat just yet.

If that is indeed the case, they will be glad to know that he is now primed to become a fully playable character inside "Heroes of the Storm."

Notably, it appears that it will be the infested version of Stukov who will be made available in the game.

Developers have yet to reveal what specific abilities Stukov will be able to use in his new role, though how he was portrayed in the "StarCraft" games may offer some clues.

According to the StarCraft Wiki, the infested version of Stukov is able to use a variety of psionic abilities and even possessed a corrosive projectile attack. There is a chance that he may still be able to use those abilities even after he becomes a new kind of hero.

At this point, developers have not provided a specific date for when Stukov may be fully released, though they did note that more gameplay details for this specific character will be shared soon.

More news about Stukov and the other additions coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available in the near future.