'Heroes of the Storm' Nexus Challenge 2.0 Event: Blizzard Entertainment Rolls Out New Challenge in Partnership with 'Overwatch'

"Overwatch" players are in for new freebies, thanks to the "Heroes of the Storm" Nexus Challenge 2.0 by Blizzard Entertainment. This time, players will acquire a new skin called Officer D.Va.

Facebook/BlizzHeroesSEA'Heroes of the Storm' has a new Nexus Challenge in conjunction with 'Overwatch.'

According to Polygon, the Nexus Challenge 2.0 is part of Blizzard Entertainment's attempt to get more people to play "Heroes of the Storm." The move makes sense since "Overwatch" boasts millions of players--a market that can be tapped for "Heroes of the Storm."

The new skin comes with a makeover for the young pilot, becoming a Korean cop with a slew of police cruiser-themed items. The Nexus Challenge 2.0 is currently ongoing, and interested players are advised to take part in it immediately since the prizes change every week.

During the first week, players will get the Oni Genji skin, which was previously given away in November as part of the first Nexus Challenge. The second week will give "Overwatch" players the new Officer D.Va skin, while "Heroes of the Storm" players get the Busan Police Hovercycle mount.

During the third week, the Officer D.Va icon and spray will be made available in "Overwatch," while the "Overwatch" Nexagon mount and Officer D.Va goodies will be made available in "Heroes of the Storm."

Finally, on the fourth week, players will get 10 loot boxes each for "Overwatch" and "Heroes of the Storm."

Of course, these items do come with strings attached. Participants are required to play a specific number of times with friends in order to be eligible. "Heroes of the Storm" recently put out an announcement video for the Nexus Challenge 2.0 on YouTube, and fans appear to be very excited about the event.

This is only the second Nexus Challenge Blizzard Entertainment has rolled out. It remains to be seen if the company has any intention to continue with more, but fans should definitely sieze the opportunity while it is still available.

