'Heroes of the Storm' Rumors: Next Two Characters Coming to the Game May Already be Known

Clues related to rumored characters found in video published by 'Heroes of the Storm's' YouTube channel

Playoverwatch.com 'Overwatch's' Hanzo may be coming soon to 'Heroes of the Storm'

"Heroes of the Storm" just added a new character to its roster, but it looks like there may be more coming in the very near future.

Recently, Redditor "Spellethur" pointed out two interesting things that were included in a video published by the game's official YouTube channel.

The video in question is found below, and according to the Redditor, the items of interest can be seen at around the 3:24 mark.

Apparently, the computer screen being displayed may contain some extra bits of information that developers have not talked about just yet.

Specifically, at the upper left-hand portion of the screen, there are some items listed, and among those are the names "Hanzo" and "Alexstrasza."

Those are two names that will likely be very familiar to Blizzard fans.

"Hanzo" could very well be pertaining to "Overwatch's" Hanzo Shimada, one of the game's playable characters. Hanzo is a master archer who is also capable of summoning a spirit dragon.

In other words, "Overwatch's" Hanzo could fit in very easily inside "Heroes of the Storm."

As for the other name, "Alexstrasza," this appears to be a reference to the "World of Warcraft" character known by the same address.

Also known as the "Life-Binder," "World of Warcraft's" Alexstrasza is a dragon who possesses power over life. Alexstrasza is capable of breathing life into the land and individuals.

Given her abilities, it would seem like Alexstrasza would make for a pretty good support-oriented character if she is ever added to the game's roster.

For now, developers have yet to confirm that Hanzo and Alexstrasza are set to be added, but the good news for players is that they can still try out a recently released character in the form of Kel'Thuzad.

More news about the additions that may be coming to "Heroes of the Storm" should be made available soon.