'Hey! Pikmin' New Trailer, News: Spinoff's Gameplay Showcased in Latest Teaser [VIDEO]

The release of the "Pikmin" spinoff game, "Hey! Pikmin," is just weeks away. In line with this, Nintendo recently showcased its gameplay in a new trailer and fans eagerly waiting now have an idea of how this side-scrolling action game will go.

YouTube/Nintendo Arzest developed "Hey! Pikmin" for the Nintendo 3DS.

"Hey! Pikmin," just like the original, will likely remind old school gamers of the strategy game "Lemmings." The spinoff, however, makes the gameplay simpler, according to Den of Geek.

As with the old game, "Hey! Pikmin" players are required to shepherd radishes amidst a dangerous landscape filled with puzzles or traps. Gamers can control the game as the captain and they can use several tools to protect the radishes that are dying against threats and predators.

Along the way, gamers can also collect items for trading with money and this goal is an important part to the gameplay. They can also partner with Pikmin that possess different abilities like flying and swimming in order to advance in the game.

"Hey! Pikmin" has an interesting backstory that gives players the motivation to finish the game. It involves Captain Olimar who goes on an adventure with his troop. His ship, however, crashes in a planet inhabited with millions of Pikmin. In order to get out of the planet, the captain needs to amass 30,000 Sparklium to rebuild his ship and he also has to make friends with the Pikmin so he could enlist their help.

The strategy game, developed for the Nintendo 3DS, will be released first in Japan on July 13. Gamers in North America and Europe will be able to do get hold of the game on July 28.

Unlike previous Pikmin titles in the franchise, "Hey! Pikmin" was developed by a third-party developer, Arzest ("Yoshi's New Island"). Eurogamer pointed out that this spinoff game is not the anticipated "Pikmin 4," which is still being developed. Check out the newest trailer in the video below.