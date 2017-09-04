Hidden iOS Setting May Save Users Additional Storage On Their iPhones And iPads

Apple The interface of Apple's newest iOS 11 mobile operating system

With iOS 11 inching ever closer, it's time to free up some space on that iPhone or iPad before enjoying its many features. This has always been hard for some users especially those with 16 GB and 32 GB versions.

With such a limited storage capacity, every byte counts. But while nothing can be done to remedy the pre-determined storage space, there is always a way to make room for more stuff.

One such feature is called Optimize Storage which is perfect for those who just can't get enough storage for their music on their iPhone or iPads. To find it, simply go to Settings, Music, and tap on Optimize Storage then flip the switch to turn it on. It will allow users to choose how much minimum storage they'd like iOS to try to maintain on your device.

Once the minimum storage is set, iOS will automatically delete music that hasn't been played for quite a while to reach this target number. So for those who have a ton of music and just haven't been able to keep up with all of them, this setting allows for a hassle free clean up.

There is also no need to worry about those deleted tunes. They will still be available for download from iTunes if ever users find themselves missing that particular track.

Useful as it might seem, it does have a few caveats. Firstly, it seems to only work on music files and secondly, users need to have more than 4 GB of music loaded on their device. A similar feature also exists on the iOS 9 although its version doesn't allow the users to control it or even turn it off.

With the next generation iPhone expected to be unveiled next week, the release of the iOS 11 will likely be released a week later.