High Blood Pressure Cure: How to Lower Reading Through Diet, Magnesium Creams

Pixabay/frolicsomepl Featured in the image is a sphygmomanometer, which is used to measure a person's blood pressure.

High blood pressure or hypertension is known to be the leading cause of heart disease, stroke, and heart attacks. However, there is something that people can do to lower blood pressure reading, and it does not involve any medical procedures.

According to a report on Express, apart from eating more fruits and vegetables and avoiding the types of food that have high saturated fat content, experts suggest that maintaining a diet high in protein is effective in lowering the risk of developing high blood pressure.

Dr. Amy Jennings, a Senior Research Associate at the University of East Anglia's Norwich Medical School, reportedly said that "increasing intake from protein-rich foods such as meat, fish, dairy produce, beans, lentils, broccoli, and spinach could be an important and readily achievable way to reduce people's risk of cardiovascular disease."

Researchers from Boston University School of Medicine also conducted a study on high blood pressure, which they called the Framingham Offspring Study. They reportedly analyzed the protein intake of healthy participants and monitored them for 11 years.

In the study, it was found out that the participants who consumed the highest amount of protein in the duration of the study had about 40 percent lower chances of developing high blood pressure, compared to other participants who did not consume high levels of protein.

Taking high levels of amino acids, which are found in plant and meat-based protein, could also lower blood pressure and prevent arterial stiffness.

Meanwhile, another study has also found an alternative medication for high blood pressure.

Mail Online reports that researchers from the University of Hertfordshire have found magnesium cream to have the abilities to combat the said health condition.

People who have high blood pressure often develop magnesium deficiency, too. This is concerning because magnesium helps the body in regulating blood flow. In the United States alone, there is said to be about 75 million people with hypertension.

"Our initial findings indicate that magnesium creams could well be a viable and effective alternative to taking oral magnesium supplements in tablet form," the researchers from the University of Hertfordshire revealed.

"Low magnesium intake has been shown to cause many health problems, including high blood pressure and cardiovascular issues, so these creams could potentially be a good way to contribute to the increase in magnesium levels and therefore help in reducing the associated health problems," they added.

Considering that a number of people do not like to take medicines by the pill, a medication in cream form may be more preferable.

Despite this new medical breakthrough, however, further studies to investigate the effects of applying magnesium cream for long periods of time are still needed.