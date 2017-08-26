'High School Musical 4' Release Date News: Fake Teaser Catches Fans' Emotions; Sequel Will Not Have Troy or Gabriella

A fan-made teaser trailer for "High School Musical 4" has gotten fans of the franchise emotional about having a reunion among their favorite characters. Meanwhile, the fourth sequel is already underway but it won't have Troy (Zac Efron) or Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) in it.

Facebook/HighSchoolMusical A fan-made trailer for "High School Musical 4" caught the attention of both fans and cast of the franchise.

Created by YouTube user hsmutube, the teaser is titled "Once A Wildcat" and it gives a sort of sneak peek at what Troy, Gabriella, Sharpay (Ashley Tisdale), Ryan (Lucas Grabeel), Taylor (Monique Coleman) and Chad (Corbin Bleu) are doing 10 years after they graduated from high school.

The trailer, which featured movie clips of the actors from films that they've appeared in separately, showed that Troy still has feelings for Gabriella, while she is thinking if it is time to settle down.

Meanwhile, Ryan talks about taking a "fast-track to marriage and kids," while Sharpay is seen blossoming in her career in theater.

Although the trailer is only fan-made, it caught the attention of so many "High School Musical" fans and even its cast members.

Tisdale shared the fan-made trailer on Twitter with the caption, "This is so funny, very creative," with three laugh-crying emojis. However, some of her followers didn't take her joke lightly, saying that it was not funny at all.

The singer-actress had to explain that she found it funny because whoever created it was able to patch up their scenes from different projects. Tisdale also apologized to her fans, realizing that they weren't joking about not finding her comment funny at all.

Meanwhile, "High School Musical 4" was confirmed to be underway in March last year. However, the fourth installment will not have Troy and Gabriella in the story, which will surely make fans of the franchise sad when it finally premieres.

The premiere date for "High School Musical 4" has yet to be revealed.