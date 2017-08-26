'High School Musical 4' Release Date, Plot, Trailer News: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens in Fan-Made Teaser Causes Frenzy [VIDEO]

A trailer for "High School Musical 4" (HSM 4) featuring Zac Efron as Troy Bolton and Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez has caused a frenzy online. The teaser was not an official release for the Disney movie but fans still embraced the video.

The "HSM 4" fan-made teaser featured the movie's main stars as grown-ups. Clips from the works of Efron and Hudgens long after "HSM 4" were spliced together to suggest their character's current situation.

Also included in the trailer were Ashely Tisdale (Sharpay Evans), Corbin Bleu (Chad Danforth), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan Evans) and Monique Coleman (Taylor McKessie) and their most recent works. It showed that Troy is still pinning for Gabriella, Ryan is married with children and Taylor is still giving sage advice to a friend.

"We're living in a time of reboots and remakes and so I thought it would be fun to see what Troy and Gabriella have been doing these past 10 years," the creator of the teaser, hsmutube, explained. "Still wishing that one day, they all come back to do a reunion movie."

Tisdale talked about the video on her Twitter and commended hsmutube. She found the video amusing but fans tweeted back and shared how the fan-made teaser made them so emotional, especially since an actual reunion movie might never happen.

It's funny how someone was able to cut up our work and put it together! Give props to whoever created it! https://t.co/Y2N3Zldyhq — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) August 23, 2017

In 2016, Disney announced its plans to release a fourth "High School Musical" special. Since then, rumors have been afloat about the former cast members reprising their roles for a cameo but the studio has not made any comments on this.

The new movie will focus on a new generation of actors. Disney launched an open casting call last spring but the studio has not yet announced the actors picked from this search.

In 2018, "High School Musical" will mark the 10th anniversary of its first release. Disney plans to put out the new movie then, but the studio has not yet confirmed its exact air date.