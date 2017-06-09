'High School Musical 4' Rumors: Movie Speculated to Reveal That Past 3 'HSM' Only a Production of East High Students

More than a year after "High School Musical 4" was announced, it remains unknown as to when the highly anticipated TV event will arrive. However, it is speculated that the upcoming Disney TV-movie may finally reveal that the past "High School Musical" TV specials were nothing but a high-school musical project of East High students.

Facebook/High School MusicalAccording to a Reddit theory, "High School Musical" was only a stage production of East High students.

According to reports, a certain Redditor named Rockface has floated the possibility that the events in the past three "High School Musical" TV movie were only a stage production of East High students. This, allegedly, explains why the featured dance sequences and song numbers in the TV movie were perfectly choreographed, and their respective stories were obviously fictitious.

"We see the main cast walking towards the camera until they stand on a stage. Curtains fall behind them as they bow to the audience, and the series ends as more curtains close," Rockface said in reference to the ending of "High School Musical 3."

If Rockace's theory is to be believed, nothing featured in the past three "High School Musical" was real, as it was only a project created by teenagers, including all the songs featured in them. It also means that Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens) were not really a couple and the names of the characters, including Efron and Hudgens', may only be their stage names.

Without question, the said theory is mind-blowing, and fans can only wonder if the already announced "High School Musical 4" will confirm that it is really the case. However, as Disney has been mum on when "High School Musical 4" will arrive, and no update has been released since the TV special's announcement in March last year, fans may have to engage in a guessing game for a while.

Are the past three "High School Musical" only a project of East High? Will "High School Musical 4" confirm Rockface's theory?

Fans can only speculate for now.