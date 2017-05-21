'High School Musical 4' Rumors: Will Characters From Older Installments of the Franchise Return in the Upcoming TV Movie?

"High School Musical 4," the upcoming entry in the melodic and at times melodramatic TV movie franchise, will bring new characters to the table. But can fans expect some familiar faces to show up as well?

Facebook courtesy of High School MusicalNew characters will be featured in the next installment of the 'High School Musical' franchise

It is hard to imagine where stars Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens would be were it not for this particular franchise, but for at least one of them, it looks as though there is no return to the East High campus currently in the works.

Speaking earlier this year to E! News, Hudgens pointed out that her age may prove to be a stumbling block for a potential return. She noted that it is possible she could take on the role of a teacher but that is apparently not something she wants to do just yet, insisting that she is "still a teenager at heart."

Hudgens also expressed excitement over seeing what is in store for the next installment of the franchise and even gave the new stars a piece of advice, urging them to enjoy the experience.

So, with Hudgens looking like she may not be part of "High School Musical 4," does that mean that her former on-screen and real-life beau will not be dropping by?

As Teen Vogue pointed out in a recent article, it appears that Efron has not completely forgotten about the franchise that launched his career, though there is still no clear indicator that he is set to make a cameo appearance.

Two characters who could easily end up appearing in the new TV movie are Ryan and Sharpay Evans, and that is because their cousin Campbell is set to be one of the main characters.

Unfortunately, there is still a lot yet to be revealed about the full cast of "High School Musical 4," so fans will just have to stay tuned for more details in the near future.