'High School Musical 4' Spoilers: Will Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens Rekindle On-Screen Romance?

It's been over 10 years since the first "High School Musical" movie came out and produced classic hits such as "We're All in This Together." A decade later, Disney is planning to revive the musical franchise with the release of "High School Musical 4."

Facebook/HighSchoolMusical Zac Efron as Troy Bolton and Vanessa Hudgens as Gabriella Montez in "High School Musical."

For now, little is known about "High School Musical 4" except that it will focus on the new generation of East High Wildcats. However, there have been rumblings that some of the original cast members will make cameo appearances in the film, including exes Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens.

Hudgens, who played Gabriella Montez in the original films, revealed in an interview with E! News that she may appear in "High School Musical 4." But as to what extent, that hasn't been set in stone yet.

"I mean, I'm 28," Hudgens said. "I could be a teacher, but I refuse to be a teacher! I'm still a teenager at heart. So probably not with me, but I'm excited to see what they whip together."

Efron, on the other hand, has steered clear from the project. The actor who played Troy Bolton was visibly absent during the "High School Musical" reunion special in January 2016. His absence stirred a huge buzz particularly with his relationship with Hudgens. Although it was revealed that Efron's busy schedule kept him from joining the rest of the cast, it was speculated that he was avoiding any friction with Hudgens.

In an interview with Access Hollywood (via Us Magazine), Hudgens revealed that she and Efron are not in speaking terms.

"Oh, yeah, no... That's not a thing that happens," Hudgens said. "I completely lost contact with him."

Despite this, fans are still hoping for Efron and Hudgens to come together for "High School Musical 4."

Efron and Hudgens dated from 2005 to 2010 after meeting on the set of "High School Musical," where they played teenage lovers. A year after their split, Hudgens began dating actor Austin Butler. Efron dated model Sami Miro for two years before breaking up in April 2016.