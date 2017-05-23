'High School Musical 4' Updates: Who Among the Original Cast Will Return to New Installment?

While details about the filming of "High School Musical 4" remain under wraps, fans of the TV musical franchise are still waiting to hear news about the possible appearance of its original cast.

Facebook/HighSchoolMusicalWill Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens return to "High School Musical 4?"

Disney Channel first announced the development of a fourth "High School Musical" installment in March 2016, 10 years after the launch of the original film.

The new installment will reportedly present a new roster of characters, including a female soccer star named Erin, a bad boy who secretly loves to dance named Derek, a "Troy Bolton 2.0" called Campbell, Erin's best friend and East High cheerleader named Nathalie, and a former cheerleader named Tamara.

But while the casting auditions remain underway, original cast members Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Lucas Grabeel, and Ashley Tisdale remain mum about their involvement in the upcoming TV movie.

When asked by E! News in March, Hudgens revealed that her current age might be a big factor in her decision to reprise her role as Gabriella Montez in the series.

"I mean, I'm 28," the actress stated in the interview. "I could be a teacher, but I refuse to be a teacher! I'm still a teenager at heart. So probably not with me, but I'm excited to see what they whip together."

On the other hand, Hudgen's good friend and former co-star Tisdale officially declared that she is not planning to go back to her role as Sharpay Evans in the new film in an interview with New You in June 2016. "Looking back, it was such a perfect thing for its time and was so pure that I just don't know how you go from there," the actress stated.

Meanwhile, Efron has yet to confirm if he is planning to reprise his role as East High School basketball varsity captain Troy Bolton.

Disney Channel has yet to announce the official release date of "High School Musical 4" in the coming days.