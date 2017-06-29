'High School Musical 4' Updates: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens' Participation Still Unclear

Despite the clamor of the fans, it remains unclear whether "High School Musical 4" will really feature Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens even just for a cameo role.

It has been more than a year since "High School Musical 4" was announced. While it is already a known fact that the upcoming TV-movie will introduce new faces to the franchise, many are still hoping it will bring back Efron and Hudgens even just for a cameo role.

However, even if Disney has not confirmed whether "High School Musical 4" will, indeed, bring back Efron and Hudgens, there are already rumors claiming that the two will reprise their Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez roles, respectively. Reportedly, Efron's character will be an East High basketball coach this time around while that of Hudgens' will be a Glee Club adviser.

While the said rumor is nothing short of exciting, unfortunately, it is to be taken with a grain of salt for now. What is certain, though, is that Hudgens does not regret having been a part of the past three installments of the TV-movie event.

"Everything that I've done career-wise, personal-life-wise, has gotten me to be the person that I am today and I love the person that I am today, so I wouldn't change a thing," Hudgens said in an interview with "The Zach Sang Show."

While Hudgens did not mention anything about Efron in the said interview, fans now assume that her statement may also mean that she does not regret having a relationship with him in the past. To recall, the two became a real-life couple during their "High School Musical" days until the relationship ended in shambles in 2010.

Meanwhile, Disney has yet to attach a release date for "High School Musical 4."