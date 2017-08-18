Highest-Paid Actresses 2017: Emma Stone Claims First Place

Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes Emma Stone starts filming "Maniac," her upcoming series on Netflix, with Jonah Hill.

For some people working in the Hollywood setting, acting on screen and bringing characters to life are nothing short of a dream. They find it fulfilling and empowering in many ways. Of course, the monetary reward is also nice. Recent reports reveal that "La La Land" actress Emma Stone has just topped the chart of highest-paid actresses with a net worth high enough to make jaws drop.

According to Forbes, Stone was generously rewarded by her recent productions as her net worth skyrocketed to $26 million, thereby giving her the crown of being the highest-paid actress in Hollywood. She is closely followed by Jennifer Aniston, who has a current net worth of $25.5 million, largely due to her whirlwind of activity in the film setting. For her role in "La La Land," Stone played Mia, and her performance was so stunning that she won the Best Actress Oscar and contributed to having the film earn a total of $445.3 million in the box office.

The list that the publication released was reportedly based on the calculations made between June 1 last year up to June 1 of this year. The data used were garnered from interviews with insiders, Nielsen, and ComScore. Aside from Stone and Aniston dominating the two top spots, they are followed by Jennifer Lawrence, who has a net worth of $24 million. Melissa McCarthy places fourth, with a net worth of $18 million, dropping from the top 2 spot where she was last year. "Jennifer Ascending" actress Mila Kunis claimed the fifth spot at $15.5 million compared to her 2016 net worth at $11 million.

Considering the talent and beauty that Hollywood actresses showcase, fans can expect a lot more in the coming years. As to who will win the top spot in 2018, fans will have to wait and see which films dominate the box office and which series will grip the attention of the world.