Hilary Duff's Home Burglarized After 'Younger' Star Shared Vacation Pics on Instagram

Hilary Duff's Los Angeles home was burglarized while the actress was away on vacation.

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Hilary Duff was away on vacation with her 5-year-old son Luca when the burglary took place.

News of the former Disney star's home being broken into and burglarized was first reported by TMZ. According to the report, someone had broken into Duff's house while she was vacationing with her 5-year-old son, Luca.

It looks like the 29-year-old actress was specifically targeted after she posted pictures of her vacation on Instagram. Duff is currently in Canada, the native country of her ex-husband Mike Comrie, with her son and had been constantly sharing pictures and videos of their vacation on social media.

Clearly, the actress went away to find enjoyment only for burglars to take advantage of her absence. According to reports, the thieves took jewelry worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Duff now joins a long list of stars including Kendall Jenner and Nicki Minaj, whose homes had been broken into this year.

"This is a scary and upsetting situation for anyone to go through, but Hilary is thankful that her family, her staff, her home and her pets are all safe. That said, she has a significant security team in place that will work with the authorities on this incident and handle security measures moving forward," Duff's representative said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

Police confirmed that there was a burglary incident in Duff's neighborhood but failed to mention which home was broken into. This just goes to show that celebrities should be extra careful with what they post online especially now that they are being targeted more than ever.

The actress, who split from her husband last 2014 and had been officially divorced since 2016, is currently starring on the hit TV series, "Younger," where she plays the character of Kelsey Peters, an ambitious book editor working for the fictional Empirical Press.