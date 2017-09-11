Hillary Clinton News: Former First Lady Blames Allies, Foes for Defeat to Donald Trump

REUTERS/Jim Young

A year almost after losing to President Donald Trump in last year's historic presidential elections, Hillary Clinton has revealed in her book that her loss caused her a lot of pain and blamed certain people for failing to secure the presidency that would have made her the first-ever female POTUS (President of the United States.)

While Clinton takes the blame for winning last year's presidential elections in her upcoming book, "What Happened," she also could not stop herself from pointing fingers to other people, including her allies, as contributing factors to her defeat to Trump.

"It was my campaign. Those were my decisions," writes the former U.S. First Lady.

According to news outlets that got a copy of "What Happened" in advance, Clinton believes that Bernie Sanders, whom she defeated in the Democratic primaries, played a role in her defeat and Trump's rise to power as the socialist-leaning senator did an "innuendo and impugning on my character," resulting in "lasting damage."

The losing U.S. presidential candidate also takes a swipe at former POTUS Barrack Obama, who endorsed her candidacy, for supposedly failing to come up with a stronger televised response to the reported Russian meddling in the elections. According to Clinton, if Obama had only delivered a stronger response, more Americans would have been aware of the threat at the time.

"I never imagined that he would have the audacity to launch a massive covert attack against our own democracy, right under our noses — and that he'd get away with it," Clinton writes in reference of Russian President Vladimir Putin who according to reports, meddled in last year's U.S. presidential elections as a personal vendetta against Clinton.

Clinton also writes in her book that she blames the electorate for biting the bait of Trump during the campaign, which she describes as a "reality TV show that expertly and relentlessly stoked Americans' anger and resentment," instead of embracing her more traditional campaign.

The former first lady also blames former vice president Joe Biden, former FBI director James Comey, and NBC 'Today' host Matt Lauer for the outcome of the elections.

Clinton's "What Happened" book hits the bookstore shelves on Sept. 12.