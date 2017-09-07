Hillary Clinton Talks About How Bernie Sanders Indirectly Helped 'Crooked Hillary' Campaign in New Book

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Hillary Clinton talks about how Bernie Sanders attacked her during the 2016 presidential elections in her new book.

Former United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton criticizes Bernie Sanders for his over-promising and subtle attacks that helped in Donald J. Trump's smear campaign of her.

Clinton will be releasing a book this Sept. 12 titled "What Happened," where she opens up about how Sanders' blasts against her caused "lasting damage" and set the foundation for Trump's "Crooked Hillary" campaign, CNN confirmed.

Although the book is not officially out yet, some have already gotten hold of Clinton's book, where the Democrat talked about how Sanders began challenging her character when he couldn't throw an argument against her because of how much they agreed on policies.

In one of the excerpts shared by Twitter user @itsAdamJSmith, Clinton shared that her top policy adviser, Jake Sullivan, said that Sanders' technique reminded him of the hitchhiker from the movie, "There's Something About Mary."

The hitchhiker in the movie talked about a plan to beat the famous "eight-minute abs" with a "seven-minute abs" routine. However, the driver he was with, portrayed by Ben Stiller, asks him why not make it six minutes.

"That's what it was like in policy debates with Bernie. We would propose a bold infrastructure plan or an ambitious new apprenticeship program for young people, and then Bernie would announce basically the same thing, but bigger. On issue after issue, it was like he kept proposing four-minute abs, or even no-minute abs. Magic abs!" reads Clinton's excerpt.

When Clinton challenged Sanders to name a time when the presidential candidate changed positions on a matter, the latter wasn't able to give an answer, according to her book's excerpt provided by @HillaryWarnedUs.

However, Sanders' throws had already caused "lasting damage" and allowed Trump to brand her as "Crooked Hillary."

Clinton also opened up how she was advised not to "hit back" Bernie to keep the Democrats unified

In one of the excerpts, "President Obama urged me to grit my teeth and lay off Bernie as much as I could," describing the feeling as if she was trapped in a straitjacket.

Clinton, although a strong force within Democrats, might have attacked an affiliate who will run for the U.S. presidency in 2020. Sanders, although hasn't confirmed, has mentioned that it won't be off the table.