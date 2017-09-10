Hillary Clinton to Make Comeback Appearance on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in New York City, New York, June 8, 2017.

Hillary Clinton is coming to late-night after being booked to appear on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

On Sept. 19, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will be appearing on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" which also marks the first time the politician will be interviewed in a late-night show after the 2016 Presidential Elections. Not only that, her scheduled appearance on the show will also be the second time that she has appeared on "The Late Show."

Her first appearance on "The Late Show" occurred back in 2015 where she made everyone laugh while taking a trip down memory lane, recalling her husband, Bill's, presidential campaign.

The announcement was made by CBS last Thursday, and it is expected that the former Secretary of State will discuss her upcoming memoir, "What Happened," which is scheduled to be released this coming Sept. 12. The memoir is said to detail Clinton's experience during her presidential campaign against now-President Donald Trump.

Some parts of her memoir have already been leaked, and just last week, she had reportedly made headlines following the release of an excerpt from the book. The excerpt, in particular, was centered on how uneasy she felt during her debate with President Trump.

"My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, 'Well, what would you do?'" she says in the excerpt. "Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren't repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, looking him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, 'Back up, you creep. Get away from me! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can't intimidate me, so back up,'" Clinton added.

In her memoir, she was also quite critical about her Democratic rival Bernie Sanders, especially with "how he had to resort to innuendo and impugning my character."