Hillsong's Carl Lentz Says Many People Today Are Shaken by What They See (Watch)

Hillsong New York pastor Carl Lentz says everyone is shaken by the times we live in but Christians don't have to be alarmed.

(Photo: Youtube.com/OWN)Carl Lentz sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a taping of Super Soul Sunday October 16, 2015.

In a Facebook video clip posted to Brian Houston's page, the senior pastor and global founder of Hillsong Church, Lentz opened up in the video by citing one of his favorite Bible verses, Psalms 112:6. The verse states, "Surely the righteous will never be shaken; they will be remembered forever." The video posted on Houston's Facebook page was Day 1 of a New Year social media initiative Lentz is doing titled, Praise The Lord #Blessed2017.

"The reason why I love that is because right now pretty much all you're going to see on the news is bad news, and as a result you see a lot of people that are shaken. But what I love about Jesus and focusing about giving Him praise and worship when you can is – It reminds you of who's in charge and it reminds you that the Christian story it's not a cliffhanger," Lentz explained.

The Virginia native compared the victory of being a Christian to someone who knows the end of a suspenseful movie while everyone else is holding their breath until the film's conclusion.

"To me this is what worship does, this is what praise does – It reminds us that this earth will shake, politics will shake, your financial situation can shake, you can even go to the doctor and he can give you a bad diagnosis but if you know that your hope and trust is in the Lord you will not be shaken," he continued. "I'm going to pray today that God reminds me that I don't have to be shaken when everybody else is, when I see bad news I know the end of the good story. When I see a bad word I know a better word – it's Jesus and he trump's it all.

"Take heart that even though everybody else is getting shaken by what they see we have the right to stand on what God says, that's a better way to live," he concluded.

Hillsong has grown from a single church in suburban Sydney, Australia, founded in 1983 to an international ministry that now extends to cities on five continents, including London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Cape Town, Rio de Janeiro, and Phoenix.

In the United States, Hillsong is recognized for their thriving congregations including Lentz's church in New York and one other in Los Angeles. Combined, the ministry reaches over 100,000 people weekly.

Hillsong NYC Church often attracts the attention of many A-list celebrities. Justin Bieber, Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Kevin Durant and actress/singer Vanessa Hudgens, to name a few, have all visited the popular church.

The edgy pastor frequently admits that his church is not the stereotypical house of worship as compared to others because they aim to be more inclusive. The unconventional sanctuary space where service is held usually consists of a concert hall or large club venue.

Although the flashing lights and rocking music may give off the New York nightlife vibe, Lentz maintains his main goal is always to bring Christ to the rough city of New York.