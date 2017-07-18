'Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~' Anime Spoilers: New Addition to Collaborative Project Features Logicalists-in-Training

Doga Kobo Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~.”

The "Luck and Logic" project continues this summer with a special short anime series centering on the school life of up-and-coming Logicalists. What magical fun and mayhem will "Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic" bring?

This collaborative project of Bushiroad, Bandai Visual, Doga Kobo, Nitroplus, Lantis and Yuhodo has already released a trading card game along with a 2016 anime series produced by Doga Kobo. It features a narrative set in the year L.C. 922, during which mankind is said to be faced with an unprecedented crisis.

Although the 100-year war on the mythical world of Tetraheaven has already ended, the Majins, who have lost the said war, invaded the human world in search of a safe haven. In order to weed them out, the government must rely on Logicalists from the special police force known as ALCA. These particular agents are said to be given special powers, allowing them to enter a Trance with goddesses from the other world.

On the other hand, "Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~" tells the story of a school that houses a facility run by ALCA. The naïve princess of a small country, Liones Yelistratova, starts attending classes here on a spring day when the cherry blossoms have started to fall. Liones' adventures toward becoming a Logicalist have just begun. Along with a handful of her unique classmates in Class 1-S, she will have to overcome each challenge that comes her way in order to become a powerful Logicalist.

The series features an original story built around the concept of "daily life x cute girls x transformation." It will also consist of 12 episodes that feature True's "Butterfly Effector" as the opening theme. The ending theme, on the other hand, is a song sung by the people voicing the characters Liones, Nina, and Mahiro titled, "Baby Bird! ~Gakuen Logic~."

"Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~" airs at different time slots in various Japanese networks. The airing schedules are listed on the anime series' official site. Episodes can also be streamed on Crunchyroll in selected regions.