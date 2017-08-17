'Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~' Anime Spoilers: What Are Trance Unions?

Doga Kobo Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~.”

In the world of the Japanese fantasy anime series, "Hina Logi: From Luck & Logic," magical girls are formed by a process known as Trance Unions.

Just like in the trading card game, a Trance Union is achieved when a Logicalist allows a Foreigner, or a goddess from the other world, to combine their powers in a trance state. Together, they form one entity, colorfully dressed in the manner of magical girl fashion, but at the same time also possess incredible powers that can thwart down evil.

"Hina Logi: From Luck & Logic" adds conflict to this image by focusing on young girls who are still under training to become even more powerful Logicalists in the future. The girls, which includes Liones, a naïve princess from a small country, have significantly improved, while also learning the right values to carry with them as they continue their pursuit of becoming professional Logicalists.

The recently aired eighth episode has even shown quite a few new Trances to attest to the girls' continuing improvement. However, since schoolwork has also always been on equal footing with magical training sessions, the girls were also shown trying their best to fulfill their academic duties. Mahiro has even written a play for an upcoming feast.

What comes next for these girls after school is done? Will they be able to achieve their goals of becoming efficient Logicalists with the right values and knowledge about the world and all the dangers in it that they are about to face?

This special series is set to run for 12 episodes and is part of a media franchise created by Bushiroad in collaboration with Bandai Visual, Doga Kobo, Nitroplus, Lantis and Yuhodo.

"Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~" airs at different times in various Japanese networks. The airing schedules are listed on the anime series' official site. Episodes can also be streamed on Crunchyroll in selected regions outside Japan.