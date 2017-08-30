'Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~' Episode 10 Spoilers: Winter Is Coming to Pirari Academy

Doga Kobo Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~.”

The first ever Pirari School Festival has ended, and it seems that Winter will be arriving on the next episode of the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~." Will Lion's special training sessions with Kagura finally bear some favorable results?

This week's episode is all about the school festival, which also showed Lion's parents as well as Bureau Chief Veronica dropping by Pirari Academy to show their support for the girls. Everybody's in such high spirits, but that brief encounter with Veronica seemed to have put Nina in quite a somber mood.

Could she really be getting tired of being stuck in school? Or did the encounter just stir up some previous emotions that Nina has already been able to quell? How will seeing the Bureau Chief again affect the way she faces each day from now on?

Also, Lion had a lot of trouble playing the role of a Foreigner in Mahiro's musical play. She couldn't do it unless she was in Trance, which she quickly lost when she slipped on stage while in the middle of the presentation.

Was this further proof that Lion needs to work harder to gain and maintain her Trance? What kind of training will Kagura be putting her through to help her develop a better handle on both her skills and her emotions?

The post-credit scene did not show much of what's coming next week. What it did show is an image of the Pirari Academy covered in snow, hinting that winter is about to come.

Fans also enjoyed the sight of Lion's parents, especially her quirky dad who was in the middle of a mission to save a cat when the invitation for the school festival arrived from Japan. The two foreigners also appeared in the post-credit scene to share the story of their romance with Pirari Academy's loveless instructors.

"Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~" airs at different times in various Japanese networks. The airing schedules are listed on the anime series' official site. Episodes can also be streamed on Crunchyroll in selected regions outside Japan.