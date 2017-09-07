'Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~' Episode 11 Spoilers: Lion and Nina to Face Problems With ALCA After Chaotic Practical Exam?

Doga Kobo Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~.”

Winter has come to Septia, and along with it, the warmest friendship has also begun to bloom. Will Lion and Nina's friendship continue to grow on the next episode of the Japanese magical girl anime series, "Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~."

Nina has always felt like the odd one out at the Pirari Academy, having already experienced fighting for ALCA before she enrolled into the school. She has always felt like she has always longed to get back out on the field, but this week's episode may have just changed her mind completely.

The winter season has also ushered in the term finals, during which the girls were pitted against each other in a tournament to measure their progress. Lion was still having special training sessions with Kagura in order to gain better control of her Trance.

However, this turned out to be the very thing that broke everything apart between her and Nina before rebuilding their friendship into a much deeper bond.

And now that Nina has realized that she still has a long way to go, and that she has classmates at school who consider her a friend, will her days at Pirari be a little less gloomy in the upcoming episodes?

Lion has also gained a new Trance, courtesy of her constant companion, Belle. This particular Trance seems to have the perfect balance of emotion and control that Lion needs in order to maintain a more stable transformation. Will she be able to gain the same level of control with her much stronger Trance with Rosa?

Moreover, there is that thing with ALCA and their eventual verdict regarding the chaos that Lion and Nina's tournament battle caused.

"Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~" airs at different times in various Japanese networks. The airing schedules are listed on the anime series' official site. Episodes can also be streamed on Crunchyroll in selected regions outside Japan.