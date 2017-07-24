'Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~' Episode 6 Spoilers: Pirari Academy Students Get Some Rest and Relaxation; Series to Premiere on FUNimation

Doga Kobo Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese fantasy anime series “Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~.”

The first of Pirari Academy's final exams already ended, and the students are all set to shake the tension off and have some fun on the next episode of the Japanese fantasy anime series "Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~."

Yayoi, Nina, Lion, and the rest of the first years at Pirari Academy just had their initial taste of a Logicalist practical exam. And in order to ensure that they are going to be challenged to their very limits, the school has even invited three active-duty Logicalists to oversee the said exam: Chloe, Yukari, and Mana.

The practical exam turned out to be an obstacle race through three tough checkpoints: the entrance bridge, a sheer cliff, and the connecting passageway leading to the principal's office. Their task was to safely transport survivors, using stuffed animals as placeholders. Only a handful of the students made it through the checkpoints and the added challenges posed by their teachers and the active-duty Logicalists.

Lion took the first place, Yayoi was second, and Nina got third.

This success, however, has also led Kagura, one of the teachers at the Academy, to worry about how Lion would Trance with her Foreigner, Rosa. How will Lion take Kagura's advice about learning to retain her will and not give too much of herself to the Trance? Will she strive for a balance between herself and Rosa from now on? If so, who will be there to help her out?

There is also the matter of Nina keeping to herself and not showing much interest in working with or interacting with the other girls at the academy. Will Yayoi and Lion eventually be able to reach out to her? What could be keeping her from opening herself up to the idea of friendship and teamwork?

All these problems may be addressed head on or in passing as the students of Pirari Academy enjoy some leisurely time outside of the usual schoolwork, as shown in a preview at the end of the previous episode.

"Hina Logi ~from Luck & Logic~" airs at different times in various Japanese networks. The airing schedules are listed on the anime series' official site. Episodes can also be streamed on Crunchyroll in selected regions outside Japan.

The anime series will also be premiering on FUNimation on Monday, July 31.