Hindus Beat, Force Christians to Deny Christ, Follow Hindu Rituals Even As They Cut Off Their Water Supply

Hindu extremists in connivance with police authorities are now using water as a means to blackmail and persecute Christians in India.

(PHOTO: REUTERS) Supporters of hardline Vishwa Hindu Parishad Hindu group hold tridents in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, India.

Already subjected to intimidation, threats, and physical violence, Christian families in Uttar Pradesh state now have to reckon with the cutting of water supply to their homes and farms by the Hindus, Morning Star News reported.

The Hindu extremists have resorted to this new method of dealing with Christians who they accused of trying to forcibly convert Hindus to Christianity.

At least four Christian families in Jalalabad village, Ghazipur District suddenly lost their supply of water used in irrigating their fields.

Morning Star News learned that the village head and police have allowed the Hindus to cut off the Christians' water supply. "They have all joined together and are conspiring against us," Christian resident Sasikala Kumari said, adding that this is severely affecting their livelihood since they could not grow their crops without water to irrigate the land.

Kumari said she and her husband Ramkreet Ram, and three other Christian couples, were also beaten with sticks by a mob of Hindu fanatics on April 25.

The mob also forced them to deny Christ and participate in Hindu rituals.

"When we resisted, the men and women of the village beat us even more severely," Kumari said.

She said when they approached the head of the village to seek his help in restoring their water supply, he told them, "You must get down from your high horse. Stop the worship services in the village. Stop following Christ, only then water will be supplied to your fields."

Late last month, Indian authorities charged 10 Christians with violating conversion laws by allegedly attempting to forcibly convert Hindu youth to Christianity, Fox News reported.

The Christians were taking the children to a Christian summer camp—with their parents' consent—when they were arrested and subsequently detained. Taking Hindu children to a Christian summer camp violates the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act 1968, the Christian chaperones of the children were told, according to Crux.

Also last month, Hindu nationalists in southern India burned down a church and the home of its pastor after some high "caste" Hindus converted to Christianity and joined the church, The Christian Post reported.

Pastor John Muller and his pregnant wife reportedly found their church building and adjoining home in Attipattu village in Tamil Nadu state's Cuddalore District burnt down after they came home from a nearby store.

India is ranked 15th on Open Doors' 2017 World Watch List of the countries where Christians experience the most persecution.

Attacks on Christians by Hindu radicals have increased since May 2014 when the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rose to power with the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Christian charity.