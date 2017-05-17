Hit Rock Bottom? What God Wants You To Learn When You're In The Valley

Have you ever reached the lowest point of your life, a rock bottom from where it's like there's no coming back? If you have, I have an encouragement for you. God has a purpose for that low moment of your life. Read that again and find hope in that: that low is only for a moment, and God has purpose in it.

Pixabay

Why we hit rock bottom

I can't give a precise explanation why God allows us to hit rock bottom at times, but I do know that it happens for a reason. Ecclesiastes 3:1 tells us,

"To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven."

There's a reason for every little thing we go through, and that includes the time we hit rock bottom. I hope to offer you three insights into what God wants you to learn while going through it.

1) It's to humble us

Man is just plain proud (see Psalm 10:4). We think we can do everything. Our pride and longing to be godlike always causes us to fall. Think about it.

Eve and Adam were fooled into thinking that they could be like God, and so they ate the fruit God had forbid. (see Genesis 3:4-6)

The people's desire to reach the heavens and be famous caused God to throw them into confusion. (see Genesis 11:1-9)

David's desire to see the strength of his army angered God and caused the people to suffer. (see 1 Chronicles 21)

The sinful nature is proud and wants to go against God. In our desire to prove ourselves, we ultimately rely on what we can do – and find ourselves short. We aren't infinite, we aren't almighty, we aren't all-powerful. Only God is.

2) It's to let us see the beauty of God's love

The lowest moments of our lives are wonderful opportunities for us to know just how good God is. Through them we realize that God never abandons us, even when all the people we trust in leave us. Consider what David declared in Psalm 139:7-8,

"I can never escape from your Spirit! I can never get away from your presence! If I go up to heaven, you are there; if I go down to the grave, you are there." (NLT)

3) To let us know that He's all that we need

When we put our trust in ourselves and in what we have, we find ourselves wanting. But when we put our trust in God, we find ourselves well-supplied and even abounding. When we go through our lowest points in life, we can trust in God to meet all our deepest needs. He promised it:

"My grace is sufficient for you, for My strength is made perfect in weakness." (see 2 Corinthians 12:9)

A final exhortation

Friends, our rock-bottom times are the perfect opportunities to discover the one true Rock we are to be anchored in – Jesus Christ. Remember this: when you hit rock bottom, stand upon the Rock of our salvation.

"My soul, wait silently for God, for my hope is from Him. He only is my rock and my salvation; He is my refuge; I will not be moved. In God is my salvation and my glory; the rock of my strength, and my shelter, is in God. Trust in Him at all times; you people, pour out your heart before Him; God is a shelter for us. Selah" (Psalm 62:5-8)