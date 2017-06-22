'Hitman' 1st Episode Now Available to Download For Free on PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Gamers can now dabble in the world of IO's "Hitman" at no extra cost.

Facebook/ HitmanPromotional image for "Hitman"

Widely regarded as one of the best games in 2016, "Hitman" became a popular choice among gamers because of its episodic release schedule because fans get to really focus on each level. For those who missed out on the game, the first episode is now available for download on the PC, PS4 and Xbox One for free.

According to reports, players can access the free episode by downloading it from digital storefronts on any platform. "Episode One: The Showstopper" is available at the cost of nothing, but it offers much more than a simple demo usually does. Two story missions can be played, along with over 40 challenges, 17 new trophies or achievements, and two escalation contracts.

People who decide to buy the full game don't need to worry about the saved data since everything they have earned during their free "Hitman" playthrough will carry over. IO is also offering a good deal for the full version because it can be bought at 60 percent off this week for all platforms.

This is the first major announcement from IO since the company purchased the "Hitman" franchise license from former publisher Square Enix. Despite the big changes, things have been somehow looking up, and the studio is now making efforts to get more people playing its famed stealth video game series.

"I'm proud to announce that our first hello as an independent studio is to invite all gamers to play the beginning of HITMAN for free," said Hakan Abrak, CEO of IO Interactive, in a press release. "There is a lot of love out there for HITMAN and with this offering we hope that many more will fall in love with the game. We believe that this is Hitman at its best. So jump in and give a try."

Developed and published by IO Interactive, "Hitman" is vailable for the Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.